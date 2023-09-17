Larry and Renate Hinman

It is with deep sadness that the family of Renate “Rocky” Hinman, age 81, and Stewart Larry “Larry” Hinman, age 83, share that the couple died Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. The longtime Colville, Wash., residents died following Larry’s dramatic onset of dementia and his subsequent life-ending acts.
To those who loved this couple of 64 years, this unspeakable tragedy leaves many unanswered questions and unyielding pain. Their family asks that those who knew and loved Renate and Larry, join them, instead, by remembering this fiercely loving and generous couple in either Colville or Lewiston. A celebration of life will be held from 4–7p.m., Friday, Sept. 29, at the Crossroads Event Center, 145 S. Main, Colville. The Lewiston celebration of life will be held this fall at a date, location and time to be determined.
Larry was raised in Deary where he attended school and worked in their family-owned and -operated businesses. After graduating from Deary High School, Larry enlisted in the U.S. Army and served overseas in the European Theatre. While in Germany, he met Renate Walburga Sperzel, a young waitress at a local pub where their friendship soon grew into love and a 64-year marriage. They exchanged vows Aug. 6, 1959, in Hanau, Germany, and soon welcomed their daughter, Debra Renee Hinman in 1961. Stewart returned to the U.S. first and was soon joined stateside by his wife, Renate, daughter and soon-to-be-born son, Ronald Dean Hinman. After his honorable discharge, Larry and Renate returned to Deary where he worked again in the family businesses. They later moved to Lewiston where Larry began working road construction for Poe Asphalt and Paving. After 29 years with the company, they relocated to Sandpoint, where he continued working road construction for both Inland Asphalt and then Peak Paving. It was in 1993 that Larry made an investment in Vaagen Paving in Colville and moved to Colville. Larry was a man in constant motion, He loved drag racing and restoring old cars, especially 1940s Willys cars. He was a master at his trades. A wonderful father and grandfather, his grandsons and granddaughters-in-law describes him as the cherished soft and kind grandfather figure who took them on outdoor adventures and invited them along on his shop projects. Larry and Renate spent their years enjoying the outdoors, camping, snowmobiling and outings with family and friends.
Renate “Rocky” grew up as a survivor of the World War II in Bad Soden-Sal Munster, Germany. Her father, one of two Soldiers in their regiment, to return to their community from the front line, supported their communities with wild game and the threat of constant persecution. Rocky attended school and then finished her education in finishing school where they learned the basics of sewing, cooking and caring for the needs of a home. She worked throughout her childhood and struggled with her family through incredibly difficult times and meager means. She therefore, knew the value of every dime she earned and simple amenities of life. Rocky was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who kept spotless her homes, Elk City mountain cabin and travel camper without compromise and shoes lined neatly at front door. She was also a driver and co-crew chief for the many years of building, racing and modifying of American muscle cars with her family. No matter whether at the wheel of her car or the competitors, she crossed the line first with her lighting-speed shifting, clutching and throttle control. She was a loving and strict, role model and mother. She loved her family fiercely and was fiercely loved in return. Rocky never took the simple things for granted. A touch opinionated, brutally honest and you always knew where she stood. She relished in the hours spent with family and friends, especially with a good card game, camping, or rooting for her favorite NASCAR driver or Gonzaga game on the television.
The couple is preceded in death by their daughter Debra Renee Dunkel; Larry’s brother, Monty Hinman, Larry and Renate’s parents, Stewart and Lavelle (Hammond) Hinman and Adam and Maria (Sippelius) Sperzel, Renate’s brother-in-law, Heinrich Noll.
The couple is survived by their son, R. Dean Hinman (Shawn Endicott) of Donnelly, Idaho; grandsons, Clay Hinman (Spring Hinman) of Clarkston and Chad Dunkel (Kristen Oliver) of Sandpoint; two great-grandchildren, Maya and Isaac Hinman; Renate’s sisters, Irmgard Noll and Rosewitha Kohl (Helmut); nieces and nephews, Carston Noll, Monika Stein (Klaus) Carmen Krieger (Andreas), Wolfang Kohl (Bettina) and their families Chistian, Alexander, Claudia, Anika, Christina, Lisa, Sophia and Hannah, all of Germany with a host of extended family and friends. Many Hinman/Hammond family stateside; and countless beloved friends.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memoriam to Rural Resources Victim Services in Colville, or University Washington Medicine: Memory and Brain Wellness Center Fund.