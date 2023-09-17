Larry and Renate Hinman

It is with deep sadness that the family of Renate “Rocky” Hinman, age 81, and Stewart Larry “Larry” Hinman, age 83, share that the couple died Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. The longtime Colville, Wash., residents died following Larry’s dramatic onset of dementia and his subsequent life-ending acts.

To those who loved this couple of 64 years, this unspeakable tragedy leaves many unanswered questions and unyielding pain. Their family asks that those who knew and loved Renate and Larry, join them, instead, by remembering this fiercely loving and generous couple in either Colville or Lewiston. A celebration of life will be held from 4–7p.m., Friday, Sept. 29, at the Crossroads Event Center, 145 S. Main, Colville. The Lewiston celebration of life will be held this fall at a date, location and time to be determined.