Larry Biggers passed away Monday, April 17, 2023. He was born Sept. 20, 1937, to Clyde and Mary Biggers, in Emmett, Idaho, and lived on his parents’ dairy farm in Sweet, Idaho.
Larry graduated from Emmett High School in 1955. He moved to Lewiston, working for Potlatch Forest Inc., for two years before joining the U.S. Air Force in 1957. He proudly served his country for 24 years, retiring in 1981 as a senior master sergeant.
Larry married Judy Byers in 1958. They had two children, Dave and Kathy. They divorced in 1972.
After retiring he returned to the Emmett area, attending barber school in Boise. He joined Larry Cooley at Larry’s Barber Shop in Lewiston from 1983-1999. We were never sure what he enjoyed more, cutting hair or swapping stories with the patrons.
He married Shirley Mickelson in 1985, and they were together until her death in 2018.
After retiring from barbering, Larry and Shirley and their furry children made their home in Elk City from 1999-2017. Elk City was the place where he wanted to be. He loved to sit on his deck and watch the river run, enjoying the beautiful scenery, wildlife and the peace and quiet. Due to health concerns, Larry and Shirley returned to Lewiston where they lived until death.
Larry loved to visit, gossip, laugh with friends, listen to classic country music and dance. He enjoyed visits with all of his family, especially his lunch-and-donut dates.
Larry is now dancing with Shirley, telling stories with his best friend Marlyn, laughing and slapping his knee. He is with his sisters and many family members who passed before him. He is in good company.
Larry was preceded in death by wife Shirley, his parents, three sisters: Lucille, Eunice and Patty. He is survived by his two children: Dave and Kathy Biggers, grandchildren: Jesse, Tyler, Ashley, Joe and Mandy; seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 13, at the New Ground Alliance Church, 817 Libby St., in Clarkston, with the USAF Honor Guard present. A gathering will follow the service at 638 25th Ave., in Lewiston. If the weather is good, participants are asked to please bring a lawn chair.
