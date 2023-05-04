Larry Biggers passed away Monday, April 17, 2023. He was born Sept. 20, 1937, to Clyde and Mary Biggers, in Emmett, Idaho, and lived on his parents’ dairy farm in Sweet, Idaho.

Larry graduated from Emmett High School in 1955. He moved to Lewiston, working for Potlatch Forest Inc., for two years before joining the U.S. Air Force in 1957. He proudly served his country for 24 years, retiring in 1981 as a senior master sergeant.

Tags

Recommended for you