Larry Drew Weaver, 84, passed away Monday, May 8, 2023, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Larry was born on Dec. 15, 1938, to Walter Weaver and Constance Alicia Pruitt, in Orofino.

Larry grew up in Orofino and Lapwai, graduating from Lapwai High School. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War from Jan. 26, 1962, until he was honorably discharged at Hunters Island, San Francisco, on Jan. 26, 1966. Larry rose to the rank HN-E3.

