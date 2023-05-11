Larry Drew Weaver, 84, passed away Monday, May 8, 2023, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Larry was born on Dec. 15, 1938, to Walter Weaver and Constance Alicia Pruitt, in Orofino.
Larry grew up in Orofino and Lapwai, graduating from Lapwai High School. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War from Jan. 26, 1962, until he was honorably discharged at Hunters Island, San Francisco, on Jan. 26, 1966. Larry rose to the rank HN-E3.
He married Eunice Carole Weaver “Euny” on Oct. 3, 1981, at the Hitching Post in Coeur d’Alene, and they were together until her death in March 2012.
Larry worked as a saw filer for Potlatch Forests Inc. for 42 years until his retirement in 2000. His hands and arms had many scars from work-related injuries. One of Larry’s famous quotes was, “since retirement I’m on a pretty tight schedule!”
Larry was a member of the Lewiston Eagles Club. He enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, and traveling with friends to some favorite places in Arizona, Montana and Oregon. He and Euny had a weekend place in Elk River where they enjoyed time with friends and relatives fishing, hunting, camping and snowmobiling.
Larry is preceded in death from his wife Eunice, his mother and father and three brothers. He is survived by stepsons Robert L. (Bernie) Koppel, Lewiston, and Michael J. (Diane) Koppel, Pullman; step-grandsons Chad W. (Heather) Koppel, Lewiston, and Shane M. (Samantha) Koppel, Seneca, Ore.; step-granddaughter Kelli J. (Daniel) Broeckel, LaCrosse; three step-grandchildren and seven step-great-grandchildren. At Larry’s request, no service will be held.
