On Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, our beloved Larry Houston passed away peacefully in his home at age 75 in the loving presence of his wife Loretta and sister Judy. Larry was born on May 18, 1949, in Boise, the youngest of three children of Bob and Lois Houston. Eventually reaching six feet five inches in height, Larry was a very big man with an even bigger heart, who touched the lives of many people. None more than his beloved Loretta, wife and partner for almost 40 years. Larry was much loved by his sisters, Judy and Bertie and their spouses Abbas and Ed, by his nephews, Kelly, Jeff and Nick and niece Sarah, and by Loretta’s sister Monica, and Monica’s three children, Jim, Amie and Michelle. Numerous other family members and friends shared such feelings for Larry and while grieving his loss, will draw upon countless memories of what a wonderful person he was.

Larry was raised on the family farm in Craigmont where he excelled in the classroom and on the basketball court and baseball diamond. He was a valedictorian of his high school graduating class. After graduating from the University of Idaho with a degree in math, Larry eventually returned home to Craigmont to give farming a try. He took the reins of the Houston farm upon Bob’s retirement, and like everything else he did, Larry excelled as a farmer. He loved seeing his fields yield their bounty under his watchful eye. Larry was an innovative farmer and a real flare for growing things in both his fields and his gardens. Although farming could be a difficult and challenging way of life, Larry truly loved it.

One of Larry’s greatest joys in life was taking his family and friends for a day of fishing on the beautiful Salmon and Clearwater rivers or the Dworshak Reservoir. Larry was a skilled fisherman who derived utmost satisfaction from seeing others in his boat land the biggest fish. Larry was an excellent skier, an accomplished deer and elk hunter and a pretty good bowler. There is no measuring the delight he experienced from winning cribbage, (Ed and Curtis can sure attest to this) and backgammon, which he did all too often. Some say he was blessed with more than his share of good luck. Larry loved fine wine and wine tastings with his family in Walla Walla. Larry also loved living in Craigmont in the home he grew up in, and never tired of the beautiful view through his kitchen window of the Bitterroot Mountains to the east. Larry loved being part of the Craigmont community and took great pride last year when he and Loretta were named grand marshals for the June Picnic and Parade.

Prior to his health issues, Larry and Loretta were able to take some very special trips together. They traveled to Mexico and Europe several times, went on a tour of Scandinavia, and (Larry’s favorite) went fishing in Alaska on two occasions and enjoyed a cruise through Alaska’s beautiful inside passage.

Larry greatly appreciated the quality care provided to him over the years by many wonderful doctors and nurses and other medical teams. The family would like to thank Dr. Tema Jessup for her gracious, generous care for Larry.