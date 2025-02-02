On Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, our beloved Larry Houston passed away peacefully in his home at age 75 in the loving presence of his wife Loretta and sister Judy. Larry was born on May 18, 1949, in Boise, the youngest of three children of Bob and Lois Houston. Eventually reaching six feet five inches in height, Larry was a very big man with an even bigger heart, who touched the lives of many people. None more than his beloved Loretta, wife and partner for almost 40 years. Larry was much loved by his sisters, Judy and Bertie and their spouses Abbas and Ed, by his nephews, Kelly, Jeff and Nick and niece Sarah, and by Loretta’s sister Monica, and Monica’s three children, Jim, Amie and Michelle. Numerous other family members and friends shared such feelings for Larry and while grieving his loss, will draw upon countless memories of what a wonderful person he was.
Larry was raised on the family farm in Craigmont where he excelled in the classroom and on the basketball court and baseball diamond. He was a valedictorian of his high school graduating class. After graduating from the University of Idaho with a degree in math, Larry eventually returned home to Craigmont to give farming a try. He took the reins of the Houston farm upon Bob’s retirement, and like everything else he did, Larry excelled as a farmer. He loved seeing his fields yield their bounty under his watchful eye. Larry was an innovative farmer and a real flare for growing things in both his fields and his gardens. Although farming could be a difficult and challenging way of life, Larry truly loved it.
One of Larry’s greatest joys in life was taking his family and friends for a day of fishing on the beautiful Salmon and Clearwater rivers or the Dworshak Reservoir. Larry was a skilled fisherman who derived utmost satisfaction from seeing others in his boat land the biggest fish. Larry was an excellent skier, an accomplished deer and elk hunter and a pretty good bowler. There is no measuring the delight he experienced from winning cribbage, (Ed and Curtis can sure attest to this) and backgammon, which he did all too often. Some say he was blessed with more than his share of good luck. Larry loved fine wine and wine tastings with his family in Walla Walla. Larry also loved living in Craigmont in the home he grew up in, and never tired of the beautiful view through his kitchen window of the Bitterroot Mountains to the east. Larry loved being part of the Craigmont community and took great pride last year when he and Loretta were named grand marshals for the June Picnic and Parade.
Prior to his health issues, Larry and Loretta were able to take some very special trips together. They traveled to Mexico and Europe several times, went on a tour of Scandinavia, and (Larry’s favorite) went fishing in Alaska on two occasions and enjoyed a cruise through Alaska’s beautiful inside passage.
Larry greatly appreciated the quality care provided to him over the years by many wonderful doctors and nurses and other medical teams. The family would like to thank Dr. Tema Jessup for her gracious, generous care for Larry.
If you would like to make a charitable contribution in Larry’s name, may we offer two organizations that have generously, regardless of time of night, have responded with “We are on our way, what do you need?” I don’t know everyone who volunteers or works for these two organizations. I have no idea how many times Craigmont Quick Response has been to our home these last couple of years. Countless times, Kay, Amy and Richelle have been here to assist us. A donation to this outstanding organization would be greatly appreciated. You may send your donations in honor of Larry to: P.O. Box 445, Craigmont, ID 83523.
When the time for Larry to come home was upon us, I reached out to Tara with Syringa Hospice. When we got home from the four-week stay at the hospital, Tara had the bed and chair waiting for Larry. He had a pretty good view until he stopped looking. Brianna and Linda took care of him with such respect and care. If you are interested in donating to this wonderful organization, checks may be sent to 607 W. Main St., Grangeville, ID 83530.
There is a saying that goes “You only live life once, but if you do it right, once is enough.” Larry Wayne Houston did it right. He was a loving man. He was a kind, gentle and generous man. He was a very good man. Larry will be greatly missed by many people, but not one of them will ever forget him.
A celebration of Larry’s life will be held Saturday, May 17, in Craigmont. The details of this event will be forthcoming.
