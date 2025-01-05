Larry James Walker, 78

Larry ended his journey here on earth and now is in heaven with his Lord. He died from contributing factors related to his myasthenia gravis, COPD and congestive heart failure.

He was born Aug. 26, 1946, in Lewiston, to his parents Orval and Mable Walker of Clarkston. Larry grew up in Clarkston and graduated in 1964 from Clarkston High School. He joined the U.S. Army in 1965 and was stationed at Pleiku, Vietnam, until discharged in January 1967.

He corresponded with his future bride while in Vietnam and returning home, they connected in person, and married Nancy Hunt May 4, 1968. They just celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary. From this union two children were born, a daughter Michelle and a son Michael.