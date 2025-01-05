Larry James Walker, 78

Larry ended his journey here on earth and now is in heaven with his Lord. He died from contributing factors related to his myasthenia gravis, COPD and congestive heart failure.
He was born Aug. 26, 1946, in Lewiston, to his parents Orval and Mable Walker of Clarkston. Larry grew up in Clarkston and graduated in 1964 from Clarkston High School. He joined the U.S. Army in 1965 and was stationed at Pleiku, Vietnam, until discharged in January 1967.
He corresponded with his future bride while in Vietnam and returning home, they connected in person, and married Nancy Hunt May 4, 1968. They just celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary. From this union two children were born, a daughter Michelle and a son Michael.
Larry was very active at North Addison Baptist Church where he was a shepherd, security officer, Vacation Bible School worker and greeter. Larry enjoyed interacting with everyone who came to church. Larry was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. He has been president of the Inland Northwest Wildlife Council and the Spokane chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation. He helped with relocation and conservation of the turkeys. His home is filled with mounts of various wildlife he harvested. He also enjoyed spending time at his Marshall Lake and Springdale properties.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and brothers LaVerne and Dick Walker. He is survived by his wife Nancy at their home; daughter Michelle of Spokane; son Michael and wife Sherine of Clarkston; brother LeeRoy Walker of Coos Bay, Ore.; sister Pat and husband Bill of Lewiston; five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; in-laws Patty Waller, Colleen and Stan Woods of Spokane, Richard and Joanie of Mead, Wash; and many nieces and nephews.
The service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at North Addison Baptist Church, 6120 N. Addison St., Spokane. A family graveside service and dinner will follow at Peone Cemetery, Mead, Wash.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to the National Organization for Rare Diseases at rarediseases.org.