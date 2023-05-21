Larry LeRoy Gottschalk, 85, passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at his residence in Spokane Valley. He was born in July of 1937, in Moscow, to Kenneth and Harriet Gottschalk.

Larry was the founder of Larry L. Gottschalk Architectural firm in Spokane Valley. His work in the field is widely recognized and appreciated. Larry was a graduate of Potlatch High School and the University of Idaho.

