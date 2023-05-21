Larry LeRoy Gottschalk, 85, passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at his residence in Spokane Valley. He was born in July of 1937, in Moscow, to Kenneth and Harriet Gottschalk.
Larry was the founder of Larry L. Gottschalk Architectural firm in Spokane Valley. His work in the field is widely recognized and appreciated. Larry was a graduate of Potlatch High School and the University of Idaho.
Larry had a passion for sports, especially watching them with his son Craig. He also enjoyed playing golf and poker with his friends. Larry was known for his ability to tell funny and interesting stories, which always kept his loved ones entertained.
Larry is survived by his brothers, Duane and Dwight Gottschalk; children, Crystal (Bjorback) Pollock, Carmen and her husband Cam Marshall, and Craig Gottschalk; four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Gottschalk; mother, Harriet Gottschalk; and son, Kevin Gottschalk.
Larry will be deeply missed by his family, friends and colleagues. His legacy can be seen throughout the Northwest in the form of innovative modern architecture that will continue to inspire and impact the architectural world.
The memorial will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 10, at Timberview Church, 15511 N. Howe Road, Mead, WA 99021.
