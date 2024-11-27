Larry Mack Russell, 95, of Colton, passed away Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, at TriState Health in Clarkston. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Darlene; six children: Sherrie (Camden), Gary (Annette), Laurie (Mark), Debbie (Rod), Kerry (Trini) and Tammie (Craig). He is also survived by 22 grandchildren and 45 great-grandchildren; his brother, Dwight Russell and sister-in-law, Carol Fuhrman.

Larry was born Feb. 17, 1929, to Clyde and Ethel (Draper) Russell, in St. John, Wash.; fourth child of five. He graduated from St. John High School in 1947. He enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving from December 1950 to November 1952. Upon his return he farmed with his father in Colton until 1968 then he worked at Johnson Union Warehouse until he retired. Larry married Darlene Moehrle on Oct. 14, 1956, in Moscow. Larry was a member of the Masonic Lodge for over 70 years and was also a member of the Shriners.