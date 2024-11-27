Sections
ObituariesNovember 27, 2024

Larry Mack Russell

Larry Mack Russell, 95, of Colton, passed away Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, at TriState Health in Clarkston. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Darlene; six children: Sherrie (Camden), Gary (Annette), Laurie (Mark), Debbie (Rod), Kerry (Trini) and Tammie (Craig). He is also survived by 22 grandchildren and 45 great-grandchildren; his brother, Dwight Russell and sister-in-law, Carol Fuhrman.

Larry was born Feb. 17, 1929, to Clyde and Ethel (Draper) Russell, in St. John, Wash.; fourth child of five. He graduated from St. John High School in 1947. He enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving from December 1950 to November 1952. Upon his return he farmed with his father in Colton until 1968 then he worked at Johnson Union Warehouse until he retired. Larry married Darlene Moehrle on Oct. 14, 1956, in Moscow. Larry was a member of the Masonic Lodge for over 70 years and was also a member of the Shriners.

Larry was a jack of all trades. He could fix or build anything. He was an avid gardener and often shared his bounty with friends and family.

Memorial donations may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children. A memorial service will be held at a future date in the spring.

