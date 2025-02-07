Larry Ray DeHaas

Sadly, we report the sudden passing of our brother, Larry. He unexpectedly passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, at his home in Lewiston from heart failure.

Larry was born the second of eight children to John William DeHaas and Susanne Wilhelmina (Stuivenga) DeHaas, Jan. 14, 1950. Larry grew up on the family farm in Idaho County and graduated from Grangeville High School in 1967. He attended Boise State College for one year, then decided to return to the central Idaho area that he loved. Larry put in many years working at the lumber mills in Grangeville. When the mill closed, he moved to Lewiston and worked at the Clearwater River Casino. On his days off, he was generally at the family farm doing repair jobs, helping with baling hay in the summer, cleaning out barns and other chores. As our parents got older, they could count on him to help keep the place maintained.

He also loved spending time fishing on the rivers, the South Fork in particular. He enjoyed taking long drives on the back roads around Idaho County into various remote mountain locations or stopping points along the rivers. Though he never had children of his own, he liked being around kids and many times would take his baby sister and later his nephews along on fishing and exploring trips.