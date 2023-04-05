Larry Ray Edwards, 79, entered this world on May 19, 1943, and was released from the cruelty of dementia on Sunday, April 2, 2023. He was the fourth of six children born to Rebecca (Cash) and Walter Edwards, of Grangeville. His early years were spent roaming around Grangeville and the surrounding area, often on his horse, Shorty. He loved spending summers with his Grandpa Cash near Fish Creek, and later with his Uncle Frank and Aunt Thelma in regional logging camps. As a young man he worked on several local cattle ranches in the Snake and Salmon River canyons.
Drafted into the U.S. Army at the age of 22, Larry served his country with honor in the Vietnam War where he was assigned to an artillery unit as a truck driver. Following his release from service, Larry returned to Grangeville where he met and married Lois Stromberg. They settled in the Mount Idaho area to raise their two sons, although they later divorced. During this time, Larry raced snowmobiles and learned to team rope. The snowmobiles faded away but the team roping became a lifelong passion. Larry loved to rope and traveled all over the region attending events and winning prizes including two trophy saddles and almost a dozen silver belt buckles. The biggest prizes, however, were the deep friendships he formed with his roping partners. Many that lasted a lifetime.
It was his brother Clayton who sparked Larry’s desire to become a logging truck driver, a profession at which he excelled. Those that worked with him in the woods would describe him as a reliable, hard-working guy who was an expert driver. He owned several Kenworth trucks over the years and took great pride in their upkeep.
In 1989 he met the love of his life, Angela Sondenaa, whom he married on June 15, 1996. They bonded over their shared love of horses and the outdoors. The two of them formed a strong marriage based on love and mutual respect. They made their home in the Waha area south of Lewiston surrounded by dogs, cats and horses.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; sister Lois Berry, and brothers Clayton Edwards, and Alvin “Bud” Edwards. He is survived by his wife Angela; sister Carol Anne Edwards; brother Walter (Carolyn) Edwards; sons Darbey (Lisa) Edwards and Kelcey Edwards, and grandchildren Brennan, Joseph and Emma Edwards.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Palouse Hills Assisted Living and Advanced Hospice of Northern Idaho for making the last months of Larry’s life as comfortable as possible.
A graveside service with military honors will take place at 1 p.m., Thursday, April 6, at the Mount Idaho Cemetery, Cemetery Road, in Grangeville, with a reception immediately following at the Grangeville Veterans Center. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.