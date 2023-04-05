american flag

Larry Ray Edwards, 79, entered this world on May 19, 1943, and was released from the cruelty of dementia on Sunday, April 2, 2023. He was the fourth of six children born to Rebecca (Cash) and Walter Edwards, of Grangeville. His early years were spent roaming around Grangeville and the surrounding area, often on his horse, Shorty. He loved spending summers with his Grandpa Cash near Fish Creek, and later with his Uncle Frank and Aunt Thelma in regional logging camps. As a young man he worked on several local cattle ranches in the Snake and Salmon River canyons.

Drafted into the U.S. Army at the age of 22, Larry served his country with honor in the Vietnam War where he was assigned to an artillery unit as a truck driver. Following his release from service, Larry returned to Grangeville where he met and married Lois Stromberg. They settled in the Mount Idaho area to raise their two sons, although they later divorced. During this time, Larry raced snowmobiles and learned to team rope. The snowmobiles faded away but the team roping became a lifelong passion. Larry loved to rope and traveled all over the region attending events and winning prizes including two trophy saddles and almost a dozen silver belt buckles. The biggest prizes, however, were the deep friendships he formed with his roping partners. Many that lasted a lifetime.