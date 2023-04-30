Larry Ray Stuck

Larry Ray Stuck passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2023, of Pulmonary Fibrosis/COPD. He was born in the summer of 1963 to Forrest G. “Pete” Stuck and Marie Esther (Snyder) Stuck in Ogden, Utah. He joined sister Cathy and brother Randy. He spent his early years in Syracuse, Utah, attending school and listening to his father announce at rodeos.

In 1976, the family moved to Grangeville. Throughout school, Larry worked in his father’s aerospace manufacturing shop as a machine operator. He also worked as a ranch hand and spent many memorable hours on the back of a horse. Larry graduated in 1982 from Grangeville High School.

