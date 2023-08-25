Laura May Sorenson

Laura Sorenson, a woman of kindness and love, was born on Nov. 9, 1930, and ended her earthly journey on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Nampa. She was a longtime resident of Lewiston in earlier years.

Laura’s life was a testament to family, devotion, faith and the power of heartfelt compassion. Laura is fondly remembered for her soft and polite demeanor, always willing to lend an ear, share a kind word, or offer a comforting presence. She absolutely adored her family and friends and dedicated her life to taking care of them, a mark of her sacrificial love.

