Laura May Sorenson

Laura Sorenson, a woman of kindness and love, was born on Nov. 9, 1930, and ended her earthly journey on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Nampa. She was a longtime resident of Lewiston in earlier years.
Laura’s life was a testament to family, devotion, faith and the power of heartfelt compassion. Laura is fondly remembered for her soft and polite demeanor, always willing to lend an ear, share a kind word, or offer a comforting presence. She absolutely adored her family and friends and dedicated her life to taking care of them, a mark of her sacrificial love.
Laura married the love of her life, Lloyd E. Sorenson, in 1947, with whom she knit a beautiful family that survives her today. She was the proud and loving mother of sons Lee (India) Sorenson and Lloyd R. Sorenson. The joy of her life were her grandchildren, Rob Sorenson, Julie (Cody) Feinauer, Kelly (Shannon) Pike and Krista Sorenson along with great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her loving husband Lloyd, her father Fred N. Huggins, her mother Myrtle L. Huggins, her sister Norma L. Sorenson, and her brother Fred E. Huggins.
Her faith played an essential role in her life, and she was a devoted attendee of a local community church wherever she was living. In addition to her spiritual commitments, Laura volunteered at the church, taught Sunday school and volunteered at anything that promoted her family. Laura was a firm believer in the causes she supported, including faith, family, friends and animal welfare.
In her free time, Laura enjoyed reading, particularly the Bible, and playing board games or cards with her family. She was an avid quilter and enjoyed long walks. She loved spending time talking to her family and listening to Christian radio. Her favorite meal was a McDonald’s chicken sandwich followed by a strawberry sundae, and she loved cooling down with some iced tea. A frequent visitor to local thrift stores, Laura also cherished her vacations in Lowman, Idaho, with her son Lloyd.
Laura’s legacy can be summed up in two words — unconditional love. Her life was spent in service to others, and her impact extended far beyond her immediate family. Laura’s life lessons of being kind, loving, sharing and sacrifice will continue to inspire all those who knew her. We celebrate Laura’s life and legacy, and while she will be deeply missed, her spirit will continue to live on in the lives she touched.
The family would like to thank Meadow View Nursing and Rehabilitation in Nampa, for the kind and loving care that was given to Laura this last year.
There will be no memorial services per Laura’s wishes. Laura wanted the memories of her family and friends to serve as her memorial.
Laura will be interred with her husband Lloyd at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Boise at a later date.