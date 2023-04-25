Laura Tiffany (McTevia) Bess

Laura Tiffany (McTevia) Bess, of Orofino, passed away Thursday, April 20, 2023, with her loved ones by her side after a long, courageous battle with cancer. She fought so hard to be able to spend more time with her loved ones, especially her kids. She continued to be her upbeat cheerful self to the end.

Laura was born May 15, 1975, to Tim and Mary McTevia in Victorville, Calif. In 1979 Laura started kindergarten in Big Bear Lake, Calif. The family moved to Orofino in 1980, where she attended school through her senior year, graduating in 1993. She was an active cheerleader at OHS, lettered in Track and sang in the choir.