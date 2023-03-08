Laury J. Brown died Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Lewiston. Born Laurace Julia Thorp, daughter of Leonard and Margaret Thorp, Laury was born on Dec. 17, 1938, in Duluth, Minn., the youngest of four children. She grew up in Cheney, Wash., and Moscow (her favorite) before graduating from Renton High School. She returned to the Palouse and worked in Pullman at a local dry cleaning business, where she met “that Brown boy” and eventually married him on April 12, 1958. Allen D. Brown, known to many as “Brownie,” was her lifelong love and mainstay. Daughters Marilyn Dawn and Sharon Leslie were born to Laury and Al in Pullman in 1961 and 1962.

After the girls were in school, Laury went to work at Pullman’s Empire Department store until it closed. She then began her 23-year career at Washington State University, first in Publications and Printing and later in the Distance Degree Program (now Global Campus).

