Lawrence M. Garges

Lawrence Marston Garges, 83, of Clarkston, died Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, at his home in Clarkston. Lawrence was born Aug. 24, 1941, to Anna L. Marston and Eugene W. Garges. Although Lawrence was born in New York City, he was raised in Mexico City. This is where he received his medical degree, which he used to travel the world.

He began working in public health in Korea from 1960 to 1962, then opened a practice in Portland, Ore., from 1973 to 1980. He decided to serve his country by joining the U.S. Navy as a physician, and earned the rank of captain from 1980 to 2000. After his service, he settled in Clarkston where he opened a practice and cared for his community for 24 years. Lawrence was a proud member of the Elks and the American Legion.