Leigh Earl Steele passed away Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, at his home.

Leigh was born Dec. 10, 1937, to Wayne and Louise Steele in Lewiston, where he lived his entire life.

Leigh graduated from Lewiston High School in 1955. After high school Leigh went to work for Webster Electric in Lewiston. He became a journeyman electrician during this time. While working at Webster Electric he met Arlene Jean Budd. They were married Sept. 6, 1959, in Kettle Falls, Wash. Together they took over Bob’s Electric for 34 years.

Leigh was also enlisted in the United States Army Reserve and honorably discharged in 1964.

In 1960 Brian Leigh Steele joined the family. In 1962 Kevin Leigh Steele was born. In 1964 Daren Leigh Steele completed the family.

Leigh enjoyed fishing, hunting, being outdoors and especially spending time at their property at Dent. He was a great trapshooter and won numerous trophies and championships. He was a life member of the Amateur Trapshooting Association. He was awarded an honorary lifetime member of the Lewiston Gun Club.