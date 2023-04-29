Lenni L. Driver
Oct. 5, 1940 — Aug. 9, 2021
—————
Lenni L. Driver was born Oct. 5, 1940, to Clarence “Red” and Elma Manfull. Her childhood was filled with love and adventure. She met the love of her life, Jerry Driver, at a young age and the two of them married and began their journey of love.
They welcomed their first child, Lance Driver, and second child, Geri Lyndell Driver. With their children and each other they enjoyed many years of employment at Boehls Cabin for the Clearwater-Potlatch Timber Protective Association. Lenni proved to be an asset for Jerry’s employment at the fire camp as she handled the clerk position as well as aided in whatever was needed. After Boehls Cabin employment the couple came back to their home on Manfull Flats. Lenni and Jerry ran the Bald Mountain Ski Shop for several years and their children enjoyed the ski slopes as well as their cousins who went with them. Lenni was employed by Dr. Jack Fairley for many years before retiring.
Jerry and Lenni enjoyed many years of golf and Lenni proved her ability as she held the Orofino Ladies Golf Association Club Champion honor for several years. She was a devoted person giving family and friends her love, kindness and friendship. Her legacy will live on in the many family members and friends whom she touched.
Gerald E. ‘Jerry’ Driver
Aug. 2, 1938 — April 10, 2023
—————
Jerry was born Aug. 2, 1938, to Ted and Bea Driver. At a young age the family moved to Orofino. This is where he met Lenni and they began their life together.
Jerry had many years of employment with the Clearwater-Potlatch Timber Protective Association. He had tremendous knowledge of wildfire suppression and his employment moved to Assistant Chief Fire Warden. In the late 1970s Jerry left C-PTPA and began a career with Kludt Brothers Logging. He enjoyed those years and developed a lasting friendship with the Kludt Brothers. In 1986 Jerry returned to C-PTPA and was appointed Chief Fire Warden in 1995. He retained this position until he retired in 2000.
Lenni and Jerry enjoyed their retirement years with family and friends. Jerry was musically talented and played guitar for many years. Everyone enjoyed having Jerry and Lenni playing and singing their favorite tunes.
Lenni passed away Aug. 9, 2021. Jerry continued to live until health problems took over and he passed away April 10, 2023. Lenni and Jerry were preceded in death by their parents; daughter Lyn; grandson Dustin Hollibaugh; brothers Bob and Tom Hendershott, Vern Driver, Darrell Manfull, Patrick Manfull, and sister Norma Deyo Grimes. They are survived by their son Lance (Tammie) Driver; grandson Derrick (Lindsey) Driver; granddaughters Teah and Madison Driver; sister Kathy Naslund; brothers Kip (Debbie) Manfull, Chris (Denise) Manfull; sister-in-laws Carolyn Manfull, Linda (Driver) Kornoely, Pat Hendershott, and many nephews and nieces and friends that loved them dearly.
They will never be forgotten for they shed their love and kindness on family members and friends. Family and friends are invited to attend a gathering to honor Lenni and Jerry from noon to 6 p.m., Saturday, May 6, at the Kip Manfull residence, 164 Rolling Hills Drive, in Orofino.