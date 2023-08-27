Leo J. Baldwin

Leo J. Baldwin was born Jan. 9, 1929, to Blanch and Jess Baldwin in their family home in Stites. Leo married the love of his life, Helen Evenson, Oct. 30, 1950. Together they had three children: Rick, Randy and Rhonda.

While living in the Kooskia and Kamiah area, Leo worked loading trucks and box cars at the mills. He did this work by hand for several years before he became a forklift driver. Leo worked at the mills for over 30 years.

