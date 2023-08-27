Leo J. Baldwin was born Jan. 9, 1929, to Blanch and Jess Baldwin in their family home in Stites. Leo married the love of his life, Helen Evenson, Oct. 30, 1950. Together they had three children: Rick, Randy and Rhonda.
While living in the Kooskia and Kamiah area, Leo worked loading trucks and box cars at the mills. He did this work by hand for several years before he became a forklift driver. Leo worked at the mills for over 30 years.
When he wasn’t working, Leo could be found in the woods camping with family and friends, scouting for wildlife and making firewood. Leo loved wildlife. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Long drives with Helen through the mountains spotting wildlife were some of his most cherished times.
Leo and his family lived together on Tahoe Ridge and then Kamiah for many years before Leo and Helen retired in Harpster.
After Helen’s passing in 2010, Leo spent his time in both Arizona and Lewiston. He still enjoyed taking trips to Elk City and also discovering new wildlife in Arizona. While living at Wedgewood Assisted Living Facility, Leo would sing songs and recite poetry.
Leo passed July 2, 2023, in Arizona. He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen, and daughter, Rhonda. He is survived by sons Rick (Marilyn) Baldwin, Omak, Wash. and Randy Baldwin, of Arizona; grandchildren Dallas (Jane) Baldwin, of Arkansas, Marty Baldwin, of Montana, Tracy (Tom) Horak, of Lewiston, and Mike and Jennifer Baldwin, of Omak; along with great-grandchildren and even a couple of great-great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 9, at Hope Fellowship at 118 Main Street in Kooskia. The service will be followed by lunch in the Fellowship Hall directly after.