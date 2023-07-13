Leonard John Hazelbaker passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at his home in Spokane after a valiant three-year fight against cancer. He was born Sept. 5, 1965, in Fallon, Nev., the fourth child and only son of Richard and Patsy Hazelbaker. He was Lenny until he grew up and then became Len. In recent years he was known by his coworkers as Leo.
After he graduated from high school he followed in his father’s footsteps and joined the U.S. Navy where he was stationed in Lemoore, Calif. After the Navy he returned to Grangeville where he held various jobs but never anything that required him to be at a desk. Len was never a paper pusher. He always worked as a laborer and did everything with pride.
Len and his sisters all inherited the musical gene and he displayed his talent starting with the jazz band in high school. He was almost always in a band and it was while playing in a band that he met Misty Oleson. They married and he gained two bonus daughters, Michelle and Shavauna. From day one those were his girls and he was so proud of his daughters. In 2007 he and Misty welcomed a baby boy, Richard, and the family was complete. Len and Misty later separated and Len and Richard moved to Spokane. It was there that Len met the love of his life, Joan Azevedo, who was at his bedside, holding his hand, when he passed away.
Len will be remembered as a loving son, a baby brother, a protector, a proud father of three, a talented band mate, a loyal friend to many and the man Joan planned to marry.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; John and Ora Hazelbaker, and Woodrow and Pearl Albaugh, his father, Richard, and his sisters, Rhonda Ulloa and Avis Lee. He is survived by his mother, Patsy, and sister, Denise Sampo (Don) of Lewiston, daughter Michelle Oleson (Tyler) and Shavauna Harrison (DJ) of Great Falls, Mont., his son Richard and fiancée Joan of Spokane, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to thank the staff of MultiCare Oncology for their many years of cancer care and Horizon Hospice for the care and support they provided to Len, Joan and Richard that helped to make his transition from life a peaceful process.
There is no doubt that Len is with our Heavenly Father playing bass guitar and keyboards in the family band with those who passed before him.
Len’s wishes were to be cremated and to have a portion of his ashes released at Dad’s favorite fishing hole and a portion to be placed at the Azevedo family plot where he will patiently wait for Joan to join him. Rest easy, Little Brother, and save a place for me with the band.
