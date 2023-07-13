Leonard John Hazelbaker passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at his home in Spokane after a valiant three-year fight against cancer. He was born Sept. 5, 1965, in Fallon, Nev., the fourth child and only son of Richard and Patsy Hazelbaker. He was Lenny until he grew up and then became Len. In recent years he was known by his coworkers as Leo.

After he graduated from high school he followed in his father’s footsteps and joined the U.S. Navy where he was stationed in Lemoore, Calif. After the Navy he returned to Grangeville where he held various jobs but never anything that required him to be at a desk. Len was never a paper pusher. He always worked as a laborer and did everything with pride.