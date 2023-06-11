Retired Command Sergeant Major Leroy A. “Louie” Lewis Sr., died at age 76, on Monday, June 5, 2023, at his home in Lewiston. He had suffered with pulmonary fibrosis.
Louie was born Jan. 1, 1947, to James and Vera Lewis, in Rhinelander, Wis. In 1950 at the age of 3, Louie moved with his family to Idaho. Along with three brothers and one sister, Louie was raised in the Silver Valley area of North Idaho.
He married LaVern “Bernie” Fodor May 13, 1973, in Fresno, Calif.
Louie joined the U.S. Navy in 1964 where he served five tours of duty in Vietnam and spent nine years on three different ships: the USS Bennington, USS Hancock and USS Oriskany. He joined the U.S. National Guard in 1977 and deployed with Iraqi Freedom in 2004-05. Command Sgt. Maj. Lewis retired after 37 years of military service and the following special recognition awards to his credit: CSM for 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team; CSM Idaho Army National Guard, and CSM 116th Engineer Battalion, headquartered in Lewiston.
Louie also worked at Pepsi-Cola in Lewiston for 40 years before retiring with the company.
He is survived by his wife LaVern “Bernie” Lewis of Lewiston; daughter and son-in-law, Brandi and Mark Tenny, of Clarkston; son and daughter-in-law, Bubba and Lindsay Lewis of Lewiston, and three grandkids: Gage, 17 years old; Parker, 14, and Addi 10.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 16, at Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave., Lewiston.
