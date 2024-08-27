Leroy Arneson

LeRoy Burton Arneson, 85, of Orofino, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, surrounded by his loving wife and daughter.

LeRoy, the eldest of three sons, was born on May 30, 1939, to Werner and Emma Arneson. He attended the Banner Grade School for his early school years and graduated from Orofino High School in 1958, making him an honorary Orofino Maniac. He also enlisted in the Idaho National Guard in his teen years, serving honorably until his discharge.

LeRoy married Kay Triplett of Orofino, on Dec. 18, 1970, giving birth to their first daughter, Heidi Lynn Arneson (1973-2007), in April of 1973, and their second daughter, Kari Kay Arneson, in August of 1982. LeRoy and Kay would have celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary this year.