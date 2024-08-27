Sections
ObituariesNovember 3, 2024

Leroy Arneson

LeRoy Burton Arneson, 85, of Orofino, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, surrounded by his loving wife and daughter.

LeRoy, the eldest of three sons, was born on May 30, 1939, to Werner and Emma Arneson. He attended the Banner Grade School for his early school years and graduated from Orofino High School in 1958, making him an honorary Orofino Maniac. He also enlisted in the Idaho National Guard in his teen years, serving honorably until his discharge.

LeRoy married Kay Triplett of Orofino, on Dec. 18, 1970, giving birth to their first daughter, Heidi Lynn Arneson (1973-2007), in April of 1973, and their second daughter, Kari Kay Arneson, in August of 1982. LeRoy and Kay would have celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary this year.

LeRoy performed satellite installations for a number of years, retiring from that in 2004. He and his wife have successfully run Triple T Storage Units from 2004 to the present day. In his free time, LeRoy enjoyed a variety of hobbies including carpentry work, shooting guns (especially with his grandson Ryan), and being out on his boat fishing. LeRoy was known as a jokester to his grandchildren and enjoyed poking fun at everyone who loved him.

LeRoy is preceded in death by his parents Werner and Emma Arneson, daughter Heidi Shriver, and youngest brother Leslie Arneson. He is survived by his wife Kay Arneson, daughter Kari Arneson, brother Gene Arneson, niece Trudy Arneson Smith, nephew Tom Arneson, and grandchildren Felicia “Mary” Shriver and Ryan Shriver, who will never forget the love, stubbornness, and silliness he brought to their lives.

In lieu of a service, the family requests donations for the Orofino Community Church, where LeRoy spent many Sundays attending with his family.

