LeRoy Howard Shaw died from cancer at his home in Riggins on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. LeRoy was born to John and Marjorie Shaw, both of Riggins, on Feb. 3, 1954. He is survived by Debbie, his loving wife of 50 years; their three children, Chad Shaw, Ryan Shaw and Jodi Price; and 11 grandchildren.
LeRoy lived 62 of his 69 years in the Salmon River Canyon, attending school; marrying Debbie, his high school sweatheart, raising their children and serving their church and community, all in Riggins. He was nevertheless well-traveled, having visited all 50 states and many countries on multiple continents during his 17 years of missionary service and visiting his children on their various adventures. He never tired of seeing new sites and exploring new cultures, but he especially loved the views from the ranch up Shingle Creek, and the culture uptown on a rodeo or jetboat weekend — or just on a Tuesday.
He worked through the years at the sawmill as a carpenter, a handyman, a landscaper, a motelier, real estate investor and insurance salesman. But his life’s work was spreading God’s love, whether in foreign lands as a missionary, teaching at church on Sunday, or just uptown on a Tuesday. He will be dearly missed by all who were touched by his generosity, his sincerity, his humor and his humble, selfless service.
The family is incredibly grateful for the love and support shown by LeRoy’s many friends in the community and around the world during his mercifully brief illness.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at Summerville’s Steakhouse in Riggins, followed by a potluck at the Shaw ranch.