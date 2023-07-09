LeRoy “Lee” Wimer, 77, passed away Thursday, June 29, 2023, at his home in Lewiston.
He was born March 11, 1946, to Greg and Mildred Wimer in Cottonwood, where he attended school and worked for his dad at the local Texaco station. Lee had two brothers (Gerry and Marvin) and one sister (Donna).
Lee married Peggy (Kramer) Copenspire, and they had two children, Bob Wimer and Kim (Wimer) Casey. They lived in Post Falls, then later moved to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. After many years, Lee and Peggy divorced, and Lee was remarried to Pat Renee. Lee and Pat eventually divorced as well. For the past 16 years, he had a close relationship with Ruth Leavitt. They meant the world to each other, and she was by his side until the day he passed away.
Lee built many great friendships throughout the years while doing what he loved: selling cars. He worked for a few different dealerships over the years and valued the people he worked for, including Rich and Ryan Rogers (Rogers Motors), Mick Courtney (Courtney Auto Sales), and Pete Cook (Cooks Car Co.) as well as the partnership he had with Dave Thompson at Twin River Motors. While battling cancer the past several years, he continued working a few days a week at Cook’s Car Company, and it helped keep his spirits up. He loved his job and the people he worked with there. When Lee wasn’t selling cars, he loved hanging out at Funke’s Auto Sales and Renovation, throwing back a few cold ones and shooting the breeze with friends and family.
Lee loved the outdoors. His dad, Greg Wimer, taught him to fish the Salmon river. And he especially loved hunting in Joseph Plains with his son, grandkids and friends. When Lee first started hunting the Joseph Plains area, his hunting buddy thought he’d harvested the biggest mule deer doe, but it turned out to be a cow elk. This was a big surprise to them all since there were normally no elk in the area back then. Just a few weeks before Lee passed, he made a trip to Elk City with his best friend, Ray Barker, to have “the best steak around” at the Southfork Junction Lodge in Elk City. Growing up, Lee and his family did a lot of hiking into the various lakes in that area, but this was his favorite place of them all. As his brother Marv said, “He liked good whiskey, liked to have a good time, and was a good brother.”
Lee is survived by his siblings, Donna Forsman (Darrel), Gerry Wimer (Cheryl) and Marvin Wimer; children Kim Casey and Bob Wimer (Angie); his grandkids, Cole Wimer (Ruby), Anthony Wimer (Lexi) and Madison Casey; and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the 4th floor nurses at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center and St. Joe’s Hospice for all the love and care they provided during Lee’s final days.
A rosary will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church in Clarkston at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 13, and a funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 14. A luncheon will follow in the social hall.
Get Daily Headlines and every-Friday updates on Lewiston's High Reservoir repairs and the ongoing irrigation issues affecting parts of the city. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.