LeRoy “Lee” Wimer

LeRoy “Lee” Wimer, 77, passed away Thursday, June 29, 2023, at his home in Lewiston.

He was born March 11, 1946, to Greg and Mildred Wimer in Cottonwood, where he attended school and worked for his dad at the local Texaco station. Lee had two brothers (Gerry and Marvin) and one sister (Donna).

