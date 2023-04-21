Levi Jerome Blimka
July 3, 1985 — March 14, 2023
Levi was born on July 3, 1985, along with his twin sister Ashli, and passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2023.
Born in Lewiston, Levi spent most of his life in Clarkston, and a few years in Seattle, and Corpus Christi, Texas. Levi was a man of many talents, working as a glass installer and a construction worker. Whether it was pouring concrete or building a house, he could do it all. Truly a kid at heart, Levi loved creating and building things. He was always tinkering with something. He was a problem solver, often taking on difficult and unwanted projects at work and home.
Levi lived an adventurous childhood spending time with family at the Tucannon, and at the gold mines, camping, going to the shooting range and trap shooting. He spent years on the swim team for the Lewis-Clark Neptunes bringing home many blue ribbons for the breaststroke. He enjoyed spending time with his family and kids, with a love for traveling and creating new memories.
Levi lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures, hanging with family and friends, spending time with his daughter, riding dirt bikes, going camping and adventuring. He was a loving and caring father, devoted friend and had a heart of gold. His favorite saying was, “they don’t make them like me anymore” and it was so true. Levi was a one-of-a-kind man.
He is survived by his fiancé, Anna Draper, daughter Gracie Blimka and son-at-heart Silas Bellavance.
———
Ashli Lynn Blimka
July 3, 1985 — Sept. 8, 2021
Ashli was born July 3, 1985, two minutes older than her twin brother Levi, and passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. She was born in Lewiston, raised in Clarkston, and spent her later years in Pocatello.
Ashli was born with a bright personality that shined through all of her years. She worked as an assistant manager at Ricks Family Food and at a printing factory.
Ashli grew up with the love for dance, that she was involved in for many years, taking dance classes. Like her brother, she was also part of the Lewis Clark Neptunes swim team and brought home many blue ribbons for the butterfly and backstroke.
Ashli and Levi spent a lot of their childhoods creating memories with their Grandma Flo and Grandpa Mel, whom they admired so much. They loved making grandma’s famous cinnamon rolls. Ashli was known for her blingy style and beautiful personality that she had ever since she was a little girl. She loved going shopping and getting dressed up, but most the time you’d catch her in her favorite thing, a hoodie.
Ashli always wore a smile on her face and had an uncanny ability to make people laugh and leave a positive impact anywhere she went. Her charm, smile and laugh, that could be heard a mile away, could lighten any moment. She loved spending time with family and friends and her three beautiful children. She will always be remembered for her loving heart and beautiful soul. Now she’s dancing with the angels.
Ashli is survived by her sons, Noah and Micah, and daughter Loyola.
Both Ashli and Levi are survived by their mother, Tammi Grimm-Blimka; father, Jerome Blimka; brothers, Tyson and Chad Blimka; grandfather, Jerry Blimka, and half-sisters, Angel, Amber and Rhonda.
“Fly high my babies! Momma loves you. Their wings were ready but our hearts were not and they will forever be loved and missed.”
A celebration of life will be held for them both at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 13, at the Hells Canyon Boat Club, 2550 Riverside Drive, in Clarkston.