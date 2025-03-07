Lillian L. Judd, 101, of Clarkston

Our mom, Lillian Judd, was called home to heaven Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, at 101 years of age. She was born May 7, 1923, to Alice and Dewey Shawver in Lyons, Neb., joining older sister Alice. Younger brother Dewey was born in 1929. When in the second grade, the family moved to Oklahoma. Two years later they moved back to Nebraska.

After high school graduation, Lillian attended beauty school in Omaha, Neb., and worked for a time in different hair salons. When needed back on the farm, Lillian returned home to pick corn by hand.

When World War II started, our grandpa joined the U.S. Army and was stationed in Texas. When grandpa was discharged from the army because of his age, the family moved back to Nebraska.

While Lillian was working in Omaha she met William Gordon at his diner, Gordon’s Grill. They married and together had daughter Judy (McKinney) born in 1943, followed by Linda in 1947 and Bill in 1953. The family moved to Idaho in 1954, where Mike was born in 1955, followed by Alice in 1956. William died in 1959 leaving Lillian with five children, ages 3-15.