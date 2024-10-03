Linda (Johnson) Harrington

Linda Jill Johnson was born Feb. 8, 1952, in Idaho Falls, to Patricia Mae (Leach) Johnson and William Eugene Johnson. She was their first child. She was a blue baby, born with a congenital heart defect that left her out of breath after walking across a room. She died at her Lewiston home at 72 on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024.

She had experimental open-heart surgery in San Francisco in 1959 and again in 1960. She struggled to catch-up in school, and it did not come easy for her, but she loved learning, and until just a few years ago, she could recite her seventh-grade French lessons. She graduated from Lewiston High School in 1970. She always wanted to be a veterinarian. She was the family historian, able to remember dates and details the rest of us couldn’t. She had a devastatingly quick wit.

She had an amazing life. When she turned 5, she wanted two things for her birthday: nail polish and a logging truck. She camped and fished for smallmouth bass on Dworshak Reservoir, fished for steelhead on the Clearwater River and hunted for elk. She rode a camel, an elephant in a circus and drove dump trucks and long-haul semis. Her CB handle was Miss Adventure, spelled with one S or two, depending on the circumstances. She spent most of her working life as a surgical technologist, assisting with surgeries in hospitals in Oregon, Idaho and Washington.

She returned to Lewiston and married Raymond Harrington on Oct. 25, 2003, and later retired from Tri-State Hospital. During the three years she and Raymond lived on their property outside Juliaetta, they spent nights in a tent from early summer through the fall listening to owls and coyotes and the deer in the orchard eating apples just a few feet away.

She loved dogs. Her husband called her a dog’s best friend, and the DAG — the Dog Advocate General. One of the last words she could say was, “puppies.”