Linda Schwab died Wednesday, March 22, 2023, after a two-decade long battle with renal cancer.
Linda was born Dec. 22, 1943, to Walter W. Hardway and Patricia M. Barnes Hardway in Lewiston. She grew up in Clarkston and graduated high school there in 1962. After high school, she traveled to Mountlake Terrace, Wash., and had a job as a nanny. She returned the following year and worked at Safeway in Lewiston.
In 1964, she married Douglas A. “Art” Schwab of Lewiston. They had two children, Lisa Anne and Eric Wayne. She and Art divorced in 1985. She was a homemaker and then worked for the AFL-CIO as the building manager until the late 1990s. In the early 2000s she enjoyed selling handcrafted items at local craft shows. She was so proud of her grandchildren and helped out whenever she could in caring for them.
Linda is survived by brother Larry Hardway of Walla Walla, sister Patricia Hardway of Seattle, daughter Lisa (Lee) Hartwig of Lewiston, son Eric (Jennifer) Schwab of Milwaukie, Ore., 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Jack Hardway and sister Janis Wells.
Cremation has taken place and internment was held at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens in Lewiston. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at the Lewiston VFW Hall, 1104 Warner Ave., Lewiston. Please come share stories to remember Linda.
