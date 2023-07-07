Linda Schwab died Wednesday, March 22, 2023, after a two-decade long battle with renal cancer.

Linda was born Dec. 22, 1943, to Walter W. Hardway and Patricia M. Barnes Hardway in Lewiston. She grew up in Clarkston and graduated high school there in 1962. After high school, she traveled to Mountlake Terrace, Wash., and had a job as a nanny. She returned the following year and worked at Safeway in Lewiston.

