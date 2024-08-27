Sections
ObituariesFebruary 28, 2025

Linda Louise Scott

Jan. 4, 1947 – Feb. 14, 2025

Linda Louise Scott, age 78, of Mesa, Ariz., passed away on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025.

Linda was born to Clement Warren Reed and Lois Ella Jacob Reed, in Orofino, on Jan. 4, 1947. She graduated from Orofino High School in 1965. After high school, Linda attended Lewis-Clark Normal School. In 1967, she married Johnny Lee Scott, of Lewiston. Together they had three children, Stacy, Joseph and Jason.

Linda worked in an office at McGregor Co. in Garfield, Wash. Upon returning to Lewiston, she then attended Lewis-Clark State College with her two oldest children to finish her nursing degree. She would go on to work at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in NICU and WIC as a Lactation Educator. She also worked alongside her husband farming until retirement.

Linda is survived by her husband, Johnny Lee Scott; daughter, Stacy Lynn Rerecich of Rosalia, Wash.; son Joseph Warren Scott of Lewiston; nine grandchildren and two great-grandsons.

Linda is preceded in death by her father and son Jason Wesley Scott.

