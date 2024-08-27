Linda Rae (Yost) Jensen passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by friends and family in what she called her party on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. Linda Yost was born Dec. 13, 1949, to Ray and Ruth Ann Yost in Pocatello. Linda grew up in Blackfoot where her dad had a TV repair shop. Linda loved to share that she was one of the first kids in Blackfoot to get a color TV. After High School, Linda went to college at Idaho State University where she earned her degree in education. In college Linda met the love of her life, Rene Jensen, and they married Oct. 30, 1970, while Rene was home from Vietnam on his two-week break. Rene and Linda had two children, Jeremy Jensen and Jeanette Jensen. They were undoubtedly Linda’s pride and joy.

Linda started teaching in the Blackfoot School District, where she taught for 28 years. She would continue teaching in Blackfoot until her retirement in 2010. Teaching Idaho history to fourth graders brought Linda so much joy. We don’t remember a time that she went to the store when she didn’t get stopped by a former student to just say hi or to give her a hug. Linda was a true believer in education and was a lifelong learner, earning her master degrees in curriculum and instruction and administration. She strongly advocated for her children and students to go to college and find their passion.

Linda loved to sew, quilt and make baby blankets. She was always looking for new material to make the cutest blanket for the next baby. In the fall, Linda enjoyed spending time on the Salmon River steelhead fishing with Rene. Linda loved to joke that most of the pictures in her home had her family and fish in them.