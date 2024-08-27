Linda VanTrease

She was a wife, a mother, a grandmother, a great-grandmother and a friend. She remains these things despite her graduating to the Kingdom of Heaven after fighting a courageous battle against cancer. Linda Jane VanTrease passed away peacefully Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, at her home with her family beside her.
Linda was born March 30, 1949, in Des Moines, Iowa, to John and Madyline Halterman. She was an only child but was surrounded by cousins and friends whom she kept close throughout her life. From an early age, she had a love for art and her creativity was evident in everything throughout her life, including birthday cakes, tole painting and sewing, to name just a few.
In 1970, Linda married Rick Cook. Shortly after marriage they moved to Washington, where they had two boys, Jim and Brad. While the marriage did not work out, Linda was lucky enough to meet Wayne VanTrease in Lewiston. Wayne had two boys of his own, Brian and Michael. On July 5, 1980, the two families became one. The then family of six grew together and faced many of life’s challenges that to this day have made them a strong, loving family.
Most people remember Linda for her many years of service at The Bon Marche (Macy’s) in Lewiston, where she held positions as visual merchandise manager, and later as sales associate. She truly enjoyed the people she worked with and the many customers who became friends, over all her years of service at the store.
Linda has always had a great relationship with God. Her faith in the Lord was reflective in all that she did. She was one of the most giving people, making time for anyone who could use a little help. She truly lived her life selflessly, and was an inspiration for all of us.
Linda is survived by her husband of nearly 45 years, Wayne; three boys Jim Cook, Michael VanTrease (Jen), of Lewiston, and Brad Cook (Melissa), of Holly Springs, N.C. She has 14 grandchildren who absolutely adore her, a great-granddaughter and another great-grandchild on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Madyline, and by her son, Brian.
A celebration of Linda’s life will occur at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Orchards United Methodist Church, 1213 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. Let us gather and celebrate this truly amazing person, where we will remember the profound impact she had on everyone she touched. She will be greatly missed.