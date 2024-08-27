Linda VanTrease

She was a wife, a mother, a grandmother, a great-grandmother and a friend. She remains these things despite her graduating to the Kingdom of Heaven after fighting a courageous battle against cancer. Linda Jane VanTrease passed away peacefully Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, at her home with her family beside her.

Linda was born March 30, 1949, in Des Moines, Iowa, to John and Madyline Halterman. She was an only child but was surrounded by cousins and friends whom she kept close throughout her life. From an early age, she had a love for art and her creativity was evident in everything throughout her life, including birthday cakes, tole painting and sewing, to name just a few.

In 1970, Linda married Rick Cook. Shortly after marriage they moved to Washington, where they had two boys, Jim and Brad. While the marriage did not work out, Linda was lucky enough to meet Wayne VanTrease in Lewiston. Wayne had two boys of his own, Brian and Michael. On July 5, 1980, the two families became one. The then family of six grew together and faced many of life’s challenges that to this day have made them a strong, loving family.