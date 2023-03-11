Lisa Marie Behler

Lisa Marie Behler, 71, passed away Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. She was born to June and William “Bill” Norberg on Aug. 12, 1951. Lisa was a selfless person who loved helping people. She loved her family and her animals with all of her heart. One of her biggest joys was being a grandma and great-grandma.

The youngest of two girls, Lisa lived her first nine years in Culdesac with her parents and sister, Cathy. She was a self-described daddy’s girl who loved spending time at her grandparents’ farm. She was also the youngest of 18 grandkids, and came to realize that she may have been just a little bit spoiled. She loved her big family dinners and having so many cousins to play with. Family was always an important part of her life.