Lois Marie Humiston Lineberry passed away Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at the family home in Clarkston. Lois was born Feb. 26, 1943, in Orofino, the daughter of Kenneth and Martha Humiston of Pierce. She was an only child for seventeen years and then was blessed by having a baby brother whom she got to name, Kenneth Allan Humiston. He was her pride and joy and she took him everywhere with her, even on some of her coke dates. Lois married Kelly Benton Lineberry, Feb. 6, 1962, in Orofino. They later had two sons: Kelly Joe Lineberry and Montie Lineberry. She had two granddaughters and spouses: Kelsy and Kristen, along with a special acquired grandson, B.J. Michels.
She also had a girl that adopted her as mom, Belinda Lawson, and children Grace and Luke knew her as grandma.
Lois graduated from Captain E. D. Pierce High School in 1960. Her mother, Martha (Eatmon) Humiston also graduated from the same school in 1938 and her two sons graduated from eighth grade there and then went on to graduate from Timberline High School when the new school was built.
Lois traveled with her dad at times to the logging camps and helped out some at an early age in the cook house. She also worked at the cook house at CTPA during fire season and later at the Forest Service cook house at Musselshell before going to College at Kinmen Business University in 1961. During her High School years, she was employed at the Confectionary, Headquarter’s Cafe and Clearwater Cafe. In her early married years, she was part owner and manager of Lo Ann’s N U Health Spa in Orofino and Lo-Ray’s N U Health Spa in Galax, Va.
In 1975, her life vocation changed and she ministered in Women’s Aglow for about 25 years, where she held several positions on local and area boards. She also pastored churches for the Pentecostal Church of God in three different towns, Abundant Life Chapel in Kooskia, helped build and co-pastor with her son at the Life Center in Kamiah and later ministered two different times for around 10 years total at Christian Faith Worship Center in Clarkston. Lois was still pastoring this church at the time of her home going. During these years, she also ministered with Ruth Ward Heflin in Jerusalem, Israel and with Martin and Lawnsome in Lira, Uganda Africa. She even did some circuit preaching at four different churches each month and held revivals in two states. She was blessed to be asked to be an advisor for the Healing Rooms ministry in Lewiston and Idaho State under Kathy Schmidt and Fragrance Ministry’s, Becky Weber out of Coeur d’Alene.
Lois and Kelly were married 61 years and made their home in Pierce most of their lives, then Kooskia, Kamiah, and later in Clarkston after Kelly’s retirement from R. F. Coon Logging Inc. at Pierce.
Lois is survived by her husband Kelly at their Clarkston home, son Kelly Joe (Kari) Lineberry, who recently moved to Clarkston, brother Kenny (Karen) Humiston of Lewiston, granddaughters, Kelsy (Josh) Colwell of Las Vegas and Kristen (Nate) Roberts of Auburn, Wash., six great-grandchildren, Canyon, Brooke-Lyn, Syringa, Nicolas, Cache and Dominic, along with numerous others who called her mom, grandma, auntie, friend and pastor.
Lois was preceded in death by her son Montie Charles Lineberry and her parents Kenneth and Martha Humiston.
Lois was 80 years of age at her passing and lived a long and fruitful life.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21, at the church she pastored, Christian Faith Worship Center, 1355 Elm St., Clarkston. A lunch will follow. Interment will be at 2 p.m. at Riverside Cemetery in Orofino.