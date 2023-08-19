Lois Marie Humiston Lineberry passed away Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at the family home in Clarkston. Lois was born Feb. 26, 1943, in Orofino, the daughter of Kenneth and Martha Humiston of Pierce. She was an only child for seventeen years and then was blessed by having a baby brother whom she got to name, Kenneth Allan Humiston. He was her pride and joy and she took him everywhere with her, even on some of her coke dates. Lois married Kelly Benton Lineberry, Feb. 6, 1962, in Orofino. They later had two sons: Kelly Joe Lineberry and Montie Lineberry. She had two granddaughters and spouses: Kelsy and Kristen, along with a special acquired grandson, B.J. Michels.

She also had a girl that adopted her as mom, Belinda Lawson, and children Grace and Luke knew her as grandma.