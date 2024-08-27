Lois Ruth (Gephart) Reimers

When she and her husband were both retired, they spent many, many years traveling the Pacific Northwest together visiting friends and family, attending birthday parties, track meets, swim meets and much more.

They soon became snowbirds and traveled south every winter to the warm sands of Arizona, meeting up with longtime friends. She loved tending to her flower beds and gardening at home, passing the passion on to one of her granddaughters, Julia (Christian) Zaring. She loved her family and friends deeply and was thrilled to find out she was to become “GG” in early 2024.

She is survived by her brother Lloyd Earl Gephart and his wife, Debbie Gephart; her brother-in-law, David Reimers, and wife Cindy Reimers; her son, Douglas Reimers, and his wife, Carrie Broncheau; her daughter, Kathryn (Reimers) Christian, and her husband, William “Bill” Christian; her grandchildren, Desirae Reimers, Julia (Christian) Zaring and her husband, Austin Zaring, and Jesse Christian; and her great-granddaughter, Annabelle Ruth Zaring, named after her great-grandmother.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Louise Gephart, and her husband, Richard “Dick” Reimers.