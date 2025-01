Loren is survived by his wife of 67 years Marylin Tribe (Dobroth) and three children: Diane Russell (Dan), of Orofino, Laurie Jones (Ed), of Warner Robins, Ga., and Duane Tribe, of Orofino. He had seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at the Pine Hills Funeral Chapel, Orofino.