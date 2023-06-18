Lorence Allan Prine

Nov. 19, 1942 — June 9, 2023
———
Lorence A. Prine “Larry” was born Nov. 19, 1942, in Coeur d’Alene, to Dale and Virginia Prine. Weeks later, the family moved to Clarkston. Larry was a Lewiston-Clarkston Valley resident nearly his whole life. Larry went through school in Clarkston, graduating from Clarkston High School in 1961, and went on to study at Lewis-Clark State College and Eastern Washington University.
Following his education, Larry’s work life began in San Francisco, then Seattle, as a Western Airlines logistics employee. He then returned to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley to become personnel manager at Omark Industries. Eventually Larry’s entrepreneurial spirit led him to establish Quick Delivery, a local parcel service which he operated for many years. Success achieved, Larry sold his parcel business to buy the well-established business and local landmark Mac’s Vacuums. Larry owned and operated Mac’s Vacs, from 1983 until his retirement in 2005. Mac’s Vacs continues to operate, with Larry’s son Dennis as owner.
Larry loved golf, marking cards at 131 different courses in three countries. A football fan, he was especially fond of the Seattle Seahawks, and for many seasons, he was a season ticket holder for Washington State Cougars home games. Larry had a lifelong love of cars, starting with drag racing in his late teens and 20s, and eventually doting on his prized cherry-red 1962 Corvette. Larry shared his love of cars with his family, attending racing events from Washington to Colorado to Texas with kids and grandkids. He always kept a close eye on motoring news and innovation. When asked, Larry insisted the highlight of his life was meeting and marrying his wife Jeanne Prine, raising their four boys together, and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Jeanne; and grandson Blake. Larry is survived by his brother Steve, wife Mary; his four sons Dennis, wife Deana; Dean, wife Kelli; William “Bill,” wife Angela; Philip, wife Julie; six grandchildren: Taylor, Karley, Chase, Adrianna, Samuel and Isabelle, and three great-grandchildren: Calvin, Jett and Colt.
Larry was a light in the lives of his family and he will be dearly missed.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at River City Church, 2102 Eighth St. B, Lewiston.
