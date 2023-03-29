Lorenzo Joseph Gonzales

Lorenzo Joseph Gonzales, 86, of Cottonwood, left this earthly place to be amongst the stars on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born Aug. 10, 1936, in Eola, Texas to Celestino and Juanita (Ramirez) Gonzales.

Lorenzo graduated from El Dorado High School in California in 1957. After graduation he worked some odd jobs and later started working for the Forest Service where he worked for 35 years until retirement in 1993. He first worked as a surveyor for the Forest Service, then as an Inspector which landed him in California, New Mexico, Montana and eventually Idaho in 1980 where he always wanted to live.

