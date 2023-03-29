Lorenzo Joseph Gonzales, 86, of Cottonwood, left this earthly place to be amongst the stars on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born Aug. 10, 1936, in Eola, Texas to Celestino and Juanita (Ramirez) Gonzales.
Lorenzo graduated from El Dorado High School in California in 1957. After graduation he worked some odd jobs and later started working for the Forest Service where he worked for 35 years until retirement in 1993. He first worked as a surveyor for the Forest Service, then as an Inspector which landed him in California, New Mexico, Montana and eventually Idaho in 1980 where he always wanted to live.
After retirement he continued to be involved in the community working for the cemetery, at the local fairgrounds, helping teach hunters safety classes and was a member of the Lions Club.
He married Verna Hart but they were later divorced. In 1962, he met the love of his life Annabelle Bergman and they married on Feb 12, 1966, in Garden Valley, Calif.
Lorenzo had many hobbies, including riding horses, hunting, fishing and bowling.
Lorenzo is survived by his wife Annabelle, his children Richard (Michelle) Gonzales, Sherrie (Mark) Reynolds, Cynthia (Fred) Williams, Anthony Gonzales, Lori Yegge, Lannette (Patrick) Enneking, Collette (Lonnie) Schaeffer, Yvette Wilde (Jerry Cross), 21 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and counting, and his sister Delores (Don) Johnson.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Gilbert, sister Teresa, son-in-law Michael and grandson Kyle.
A rosary will be recited at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 1, with Mass to follow at 10:30 a.m., at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 508 Church St., Cottonwood. Burial will take place at Cottonwood Cemetery immediately after the funeral. All are invited to share in a meal and memories at Cottonwood Community Hall.
Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements. Send condolences to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.
The family would like to thank everyone for the love and support during this difficult time. The kindness from all will never be forgotten.