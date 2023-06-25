Loretta Catherine “Cathy” Collyer, age 66, lost her battle with colon cancer and passed away at her home in Canyon Lake, Texas, on Saturday, June 1, 2023. She was the first born of Eugene and Mary Jo Tatko, entering the world April 18, 1957. She grew up on the family farm in Craigmont with her siblings Terry, Judy, David and Greg. She participated in 4-H including sewing, cooking and horse programs. Cathy graduated from Highland High School in 1975, where she was active in band, drill team, cheerleading, basketball, track, National Honor Society and speech club. She was selected for and attended Idaho Girls State and the Odd Fellows and Rebekah’s United Nations Pilgrimage of Youth. She attended the University of Idaho and was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority and the Idaho Marching Band Vandalette Drill Team.
She met her husband, Michael R. Collyer, of Bonners Ferry, Idaho, while at college. Cathy and Mike were married Jan. 14, 1978, in Ferdinand at the Assumption Catholic Church, and celebrated 45 years of marriage. She was a devoted U.S. Army wife and supported Mike in his 24-year military career with assignments at Fitzsimons Army Medical Center, Colo.; Fort Bragg, N.C.; Fort Sam Houston, Texas; Landstuhl, Germany; and Fort McPherson, Ga. Cathy played a strong role supporting Mike as a JROTC instructor after his active-duty retirement and was loved by all the students and parents.
In 1985, they were blessed with the birth of their daughter Amanda. Cathy was a lifelong reader and participated in numerous book clubs. She loved to sew and cross-stitch and was an accomplished quilter. Cathy was a dedicated volunteer. She was always willing to help where needed. She spent countless hours helping with Officer’s Wives Club, Catholic Women of the Chapel, at Amanda’s schools and as a Girl Scout leader. As a member of St. Anthony’s Parish, she was a lector, lay Eucharistic minister, Sunday School teacher and assisted with RCIA. She volunteered at Fort Sam Houston and worked with wounded veterans. One of her proudest moments was when the family was named the United Way Military Volunteer Family of the Year in 1998.
With the addition to the family of her grandchildren, Kaylee and Rory, Cathy became a devoted grandmother, spending hours reading and playing with them. She enjoyed spending time with all her family, always ready to travel for special events, especially attending football games supporting the University of Idaho Vandals and Texas A&M Aggies.
Cathy is preceded in death by her father, Eugene Tatko and mother, Mary Jo Tatko. She is survived by her husband Mike, daughter Amanda (Eric) Collyer and grandchildren Kaylee and Rory. She is also survived by her siblings Terry Tatko, Judy (Dave) Dillon, David Tatko and Greg (Kris) Tatko and numerous nieces and nephews.
A rosary will be recited at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, with a Mass celebrated at 2 p.m. at Assumption Catholic Church in Ferdinand with burial at the Craigmont Cemetery. A dinner at the American Legion Hall in Craigmont will follow.
Donations may be made to the American Legion Auxiliary of Craigmont for the Idaho Girls State fund, P.O. Box 534, Craigmont, ID 83523; or the Tunnel to Towers at t2t.org/donate.
Vassar Rawls Funeral Home in Lewiston is in charge of the arrangements.
Get Daily Headlines and every-Friday updates on Lewiston's High Reservoir repairs and the ongoing irrigation issues affecting parts of the city. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.