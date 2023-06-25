Loretta Catherine ‘Cathy’ Collyer

Loretta Catherine “Cathy” Collyer, age 66, lost her battle with colon cancer and passed away at her home in Canyon Lake, Texas, on Saturday, June 1, 2023. She was the first born of Eugene and Mary Jo Tatko, entering the world April 18, 1957. She grew up on the family farm in Craigmont with her siblings Terry, Judy, David and Greg. She participated in 4-H including sewing, cooking and horse programs. Cathy graduated from Highland High School in 1975, where she was active in band, drill team, cheerleading, basketball, track, National Honor Society and speech club. She was selected for and attended Idaho Girls State and the Odd Fellows and Rebekah’s United Nations Pilgrimage of Youth. She attended the University of Idaho and was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority and the Idaho Marching Band Vandalette Drill Team.

She met her husband, Michael R. Collyer, of Bonners Ferry, Idaho, while at college. Cathy and Mike were married Jan. 14, 1978, in Ferdinand at the Assumption Catholic Church, and celebrated 45 years of marriage. She was a devoted U.S. Army wife and supported Mike in his 24-year military career with assignments at Fitzsimons Army Medical Center, Colo.; Fort Bragg, N.C.; Fort Sam Houston, Texas; Landstuhl, Germany; and Fort McPherson, Ga. Cathy played a strong role supporting Mike as a JROTC instructor after his active-duty retirement and was loved by all the students and parents.