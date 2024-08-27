Mom’s staggered breaths and frail, gaunt appearance reminded all gathered that her death was near. The children and grandchildren around her bed were there because they loved her and wanted to be with her until the end. Sorrow filled the room, and feelings of loss spread over us like a weighted blanket when Mom’s eyes suddenly opened. She smiled and declared, “I’m still here.” Her remark brought a moment of light to the gloom. However, she passed away the following day, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in Lewiston.

Loretta Genevieve Ready was always “Mom” to her children, except for her son Pat, who called her “Ma.” I never heard her speak discouragingly about anyone or refuse to help when asked.

Mom would give, even when she had nothing to spare, and offered comfort despite her pain. If you called her at night, she would come to soothe you, whether you were a child or an adult.

Before we had a washing machine, Mom would load up our laundry on Friday nights, and my siblings and I would help her carry our dirty clothes to the laundromat. Sometimes, she would load them into the car and do it herself. I remember my brother Jack helping a lot as well. She often didn’t have enough money to dry the clothes, so the wet items would be loaded back into boxes to dry on the clothesline at home. Mom. could turn one pound of hamburger into dinner, feeding eight people, often with leftovers. She would gather the small remnants of the week’s meals and transform them into soup for Saturday lunch.

Mom managed the Orchards Villa Apartments for many years before working as a bookkeeper for SAGA Foods, which operated the dining facilities at Lewis-Clark State College. She continued in that role when Marriott took over and eventually retired. After her retirement, Mom and Dad enjoyed traveling and camping at Winchester and Hell’s Gate. They and their son Joe even made a train trip to Montreal, Canada.

Loretta Kaschmitter was born in Fenn, on Jan. 3, 1931. She was the second youngest of 10 children born to R. Joseph and Anna “Annie” Kaschmitter and was the last of her siblings to pass away. Loretta met John Edward Ready on a blind date while working at Lewiston Furniture. They married on Oct. 5, 1957, and remained together until John’s death on Feb. 13, 2016.

Mom and Dad adopted their oldest son, Joseph Stanton Ready, in September of 1960, believing they might be unable to have children. After Joe’s arrival, Mom gave birth to five more children.