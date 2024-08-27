Loretta Jean Stevens, 83, of Lewiston, passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, at her home. She was born Feb. 12, 1941, in Reubens to James and Laura (Scott) Skelton. She grew up in Reubens and attended school there. From grade school to high school, she had a lot of joy being a drum majorette.

One of Loretta’s fondest memories was when as a child she stayed with her aunt and uncle, Vincent and Dorothy Scott. This was when her father was stationed in California during World War II. She loved her time with them and her cousins. She had a close bond with Joanne, Joyce and Judy Scott and Sherry Watson, a bond that lasted a lifetime.

Loretta married Mike Stevens on Jan. 12, 1958, in Reubens. They settled in Craigmont where they raised their four children. Besides being a homemaker her whole life, she worked in grocery stores and restaurants. They eventually moved to Lewiston in 2008, and were married for 66 years.

Family meant everything to Loretta. She was a wonderful mother, grandma and Gi Gi to her family. She loved to cook, she got her love for baking and cooking from her mom and grandma. It brought her joy. Her favorite holiday was Christmas and she looked forward to it all year long.

Loretta enjoyed bowling and sending cards to friends and family, She was known to many as the “card lady of Craigmont.”