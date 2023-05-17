One sophisticated lady took the hand of the love of her life, as he led her to their Heavenly home. Loretta May Wageman McDowell’s Heaven-bound journey began on Saturday, May 13, 2023. She was an extraordinary person with a heart of gold. Loretta’s absence will forever leave us missing her, but her spirit abides in each of us. Our sorrows turn to joy as we celebrate her amazing life. God blessed us beyond measure with the gift of her 85 years.
Loretta actively participated in her T.O.P.S. group and the Red Hat Society. Her outgoing personality often led her to engage in other clubs and activities. Loretta and her husband (of 65 years) were “snow birds” for 25 years at Parker Dam, Calif. Loretta’s life was filled with family and friends scattered across the United States.
Loretta May Wageman McDowell, 85, was born Sept. 16, 1937, in Hagerman, Idaho, to Chris and Kathryn Wageman. She was raised on a small dairy farm with her six siblings. She was preceded in death by her parents and five of her siblings and their spouses. Loretta’s husband of 65 years also preceded her in death in 2021.
Loretta is survived by her three children: Debra Camacho, Robert L. McDowell and Peggy Brockmann; as well as her son-in-law Eric Brockmann. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
To our friends and family, we extend our gratitude for your prayers and concern. A small, private celebration will be held in her honor.
