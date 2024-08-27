Lori Ann Payne born Jan. 5, 1969, to Tom and Vicki (Simpson) Petty.

Lori passed away Wednesday, March 12, 2025, from cancer. Her courageous battle with cancer started in July of 2017 and was considered in remission by 2019, with cancer returning in November of 2023.

She graduated from Asotin High School in 1987 and moved to the Seattle area for school and began her career in medical coding working for several different practices. Lori was still working as a medical coder at the time of her death.