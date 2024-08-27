Lori Ann Payne born Jan. 5, 1969, to Tom and Vicki (Simpson) Petty.
Lori passed away Wednesday, March 12, 2025, from cancer. Her courageous battle with cancer started in July of 2017 and was considered in remission by 2019, with cancer returning in November of 2023.
She graduated from Asotin High School in 1987 and moved to the Seattle area for school and began her career in medical coding working for several different practices. Lori was still working as a medical coder at the time of her death.
Lori met Scott Payne while living in Seattle and they were married in May 1994, they made their home in Kent, Wash., before moving to Clarkston in 2022.
She is survived by her husband Scott and sons Kyle, of Clarkston, and Kevin, of Olalla, Wash., her parents Tom and Vicki Petty, sister Crystal (Don) Rummer and brother Justin Petty, niece Kayleen Petty, nephew Jacob Petty and sister-in-law Michelle (Brian) Scott. She will be missed by many, including numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Burial will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 29, at Cloverland Lake Cemetery near Cloverland and a celebration of life will follow at the Payne residence.