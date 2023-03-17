Lori Kay Wittman was born June 9, 1962, in Lewiston, and passed away in Spokane on March 6, 2023, due to complications of diabetes and kidney failure.
Lori was the fifth of eight children born to Daniel and Darlene and grew up in Lapwai, where she was active in 4-H, Future Farmers of America, sang in the choir and for competition festivals, played JV basketball, ran track and field, was involved in student body and was a cheerleader. Not one to conform to social norms, Lori was the first woman to drive grain truck for Wittman Farms. She graduated from Lapwai High School in 1980 and went on to complete an Associate of Applied Science Medical Secretary degree in 1982 from Lewis-Clark State College, in Lewiston. Following graduation, Lori set her sights on Seattle where her sisters and cousins resided. She worked for a CPA firm, was a bookkeeper, a sales rep for a jewelry company; and, most recently, was a receptionist at an assisted living home.
She moved to Spokane in 2017 to be closer to her family.
Lori suffered the debilitating effects of diabetes most of her adult life after contracting diabetes at age 21. After having a pancreas transplant, her brother, Todd, donated a kidney to her in 2000.
Lori had an energetic, passionate personality and was outgoing and chatty. She was organized, detail-oriented and was good with numbers. She loved spending time with her family, cousins, nieces, and nephews and was happiest helping her mom in the garden. She was a big sports fan, loved cooking, fashion and dressing up. She volunteered for the church and belonged to Evergreen Church in Bothell, Wash.
Lori was preceded in death by her father, Daniel George. She is survived by her mother, Darlene, and her siblings: Steve (Michelle), Susan (Dave), Dana (Rick), Tracy (Ron), Todd (DeeAnn), Scott (Robbie) and Brad (Tina). She had 12 nieces and nephews and four great-nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at noon, Saturday, May 20, at St. Stanislaus Church, in Lewiston. Suggested memorial donations in Lori’s name may be made to the National Kidney Foundation or to a charity of your choice.