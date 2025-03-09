Lorissa K. Cook, 68, originally from Lewiston, passed into eternal life on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Houston, from heart failure. Lorissa was born Jan. 18, 1956, in Lewiston, to Gloria and George Cook. She later moved to Spokane where she lived and worked until she retired. She enjoyed adventure, traveling and loved riding and showing her horse, Rose. Only a few years ago she was re-united with the love of her life and they were married in 2023. They lived together in Spring, Texas.
Friends and family were of utmost importance to Lorissa. She will be remembered for her beautiful and infectious smile, her zest for life, kind-heartedness and generosity towards others. Lorissa is survived by her husband, daughter, granddaughter and sisters.
A celebration of life will be held from 2-3 p.m. Wednesday, March 19, at Crosspoint Alliance Church 1330 Powers Ave., Lewiston.