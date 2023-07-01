Lorraine Wood

Lorraine Wood, our beloved mother, grandma, and great-grandma passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was 84. How fitting that it be, she was called home to be reunited with her husband on their 66th wedding anniversary.

Lorraine was born August 16, 1938, to Herman and Elizabeth Dehning. She graduated from Reubens High School in 1956, and moved to Kendrick where she started clerking at the Kendrick grocery store.

