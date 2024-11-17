Lou (Raffety) King “Mama Lou” entered eternal life on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. Her feisty spirit is carried on by her four daughters, eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and one surviving sibling.

We were blessed to learn many valuable lessons from Mama Lou during her 87 years, among them: “Never go to the kitchen empty-handed.” Her hardworking and no-nonsense attitude to life was one of her greatest attributes.

Lou was as subtle as a train wreck and exemplified ‘what you see is what you get’. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, sister and friend. She loved to garden, dance, laugh and talk politics. She was anything but a wallflower and there are legendary stories ranging from firework mishaps (yes, the fire department had to interrupt the festivities) to paying a couple of young men a case of beer after they successfully retrieved her gold lame clutch purse from the bottom of Wallowa Lake.

Lou was best known for her over-the-top Christmas celebrations, with crazy card games, endless food and gifts. When moving into her most recent home (two days before Christmas) the first item to be moved and set up was the Christmas tree.