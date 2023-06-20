Louise Janet Wilson

Written by a grandson on behalf of the entire family:
Grandma Weezie is resting now…
The daughter of a Greek immigrant, she worked hard every day of her life. All the way till the end.
Even though she was 91, the news of her death caught us off guard. Friday afternoon, June 2, 2023, with her hair done, make-up on, and dressed for the day, she laid on top of her perfectly made bed, closed her eyes and went to sleep, which became her eternal sleep.
What a peaceful way to go. For that, we are grateful. She was 91 years old and was married to her high school sweetheart, Dan Wilson, for nearly 66 years. They have five children: Kristy (Kirk) Stedman, Dan (Heather) Wilson, Becky (David) Grothe and Nate (Linda) Wilson. Their daughter, Debra, preceded her in death. Ten grandchildren: Jason (Vanessa) Stedman, Nikki Hoover, Drew (Erica) Wilson, Natalie (Jake) Sadler, Christine (David) King, Jessica (Brad) Sheasby, Daniel (Lisa) Grothe, Nicholas (Cassie) Wilson, Anna (Stephen) Zarlengo and Lanae (Matt) VanValin. Soon to be 30 great-grandchildren: Ellie, Colton, Weston, Yvens, Lovely, Lena, Lucy, Madison, Harper, Peighton, Hudson, Taylor, Hunter, Reagan, Landon, Braden, Emma, Smith, Lillian, Wilson, Wakley, Evelyn, Emerson, Silas, Norah, Iver, Cooper, Wilson and Maggie. Weezie is also survived by her identical twin sister, Lois Robison, more nieces and nephews than we can count, and friends-like-family in the Lapwai Valley.
Grandma Weezie shaped our lives. She loved us, fed us, prayed for us, taught us the hymn book; she made us jam, scratched our backs with those magical fingernails; she was as witty as they come; when she played the piano, we all gathered around to sing four-part harmony; she served her family and her church and her community on the Nez Perce Indian Reservation all her life; she served as Lapwai postmaster for 35 years, and when she saw you, she could still remember your P.O. Box number. Weezie loved cheering her kids on from the bleachers and remained an avid fan of the Wildcats and Zags.
But of all the people she loved, she loved Grandpa Dan most. And she died living in the home they built overlooking the Clearwater River near Arrow on the land that her daddy bought one hundred years ago.
She is now at rest. We love her. We’ll miss her. And we wait in hope for that great Day of the Lord when, as Tolkien put it, everything sad will become untrue. Like the sadness of losing a lady you’ve loved — and a lady who has loved you — every day of your life.
We invite you to celebrate her life with us at 11 a.m. Monday, June 26, at the Lapwai Assembly of God Church. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Wonder Afrika Children’s Home at wonderafrika.org.
