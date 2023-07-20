Louvette Thiessen

On Wednesday, July 12, 2023, Louvette Thiessen, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and dear friend passed away after a short bout with leukemia. She was 81 years old and continued to kindly boss her family around until shortly before her death. Born to Robert and Marjorie Utter on Nov. 28, 1941, Louvette was the eldest of four children.

She attended teaching school at Lewiston Normal School and obtained her teaching degree in two years. She married Merle Thiessen in Dec. of 1962, and in addition to her teaching career at Tammany Elementary School, she became a farm wife, cooking noon meals and dinner for the farm crew in Tammany. She would make everyone’s favorite pie and continued to spoil everyone with her cooking and baking skills until the present time.