Lovone Laurie ‘Vonie’ Scott

Lovone Laurie Scott was born Sept. 27, 1961, in Grangeville, to Bruce A. and Ruby E. (Ferguson) Scott. She came home to Harpster as the youngest of seven siblings. “Vonie,” as everyone called her, was sweet, loving, busy and fearless. She was born with Down syndrome, but we couldn’t have told you why that mattered. She was just our baby sister.

Harpster was her little town. Grandma Ida lived a block away and Vonie loved visiting ‘Fergus.’ Between home and there, Mildred White’s was a great stop for a treat. Charlie, her cat, was always good for a cuddle once she got home.

