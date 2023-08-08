Lovone Laurie ‘Vonie’ Scott

Lovone Laurie Scott was born Sept. 27, 1961, in Grangeville, to Bruce A. and Ruby E. (Ferguson) Scott. She came home to Harpster as the youngest of seven siblings. “Vonie,” as everyone called her, was sweet, loving, busy and fearless. She was born with Down syndrome, but we couldn’t have told you why that mattered. She was just our baby sister.
Harpster was her little town. Grandma Ida lived a block away and Vonie loved visiting ‘Fergus.’ Between home and there, Mildred White’s was a great stop for a treat. Charlie, her cat, was always good for a cuddle once she got home.
When Vonie was 8, a school for kids with different learning needs opened in Grangeville. That’s where Vonie met her best friend ever, Sharalyn Forsmann. Peas in a pod, they loved spending days together, first at the little school under exceptional teacher Meleah McCulley, then at Grangeville High School.
After graduating from GHS, life at home was just too quiet for Vonie. So, Bruce and Ruby found Gem State Home in Nampa, where Vonie moved to live, attend school and work.
That home transitioned to a family home and by serendipity the family’s last name was Scott. Angie Scott was Vonie’s home away from home for 36 years. Angie met Vonie’s every need, added love and entertainment, and we are forever grateful.
At one time or another, each brother and sister, their spouses, cousins, nieces and nephews played an important role in making Vonie’s life the very best. For birthdays, Thanksgivings, Christmases, Easters and Fourths of July, Vonie traveled to her beloved Mom and Dad’s on the Trailways Bus. She came for a week or two at a time, to great big family dinners and Christmas Eve celebrations where she delighted in opening piles of presents and finding money stuffed into cards.
Trips home also meant seeing Sharalyn, getting their faces painted at Border Days, having pizza with classmate Tom Mathews, taking in a movie at the Blue Fox. There were trips to Lewiston, hotel stays with swimming pools, dinners at Zany’s and times to ooh and ahh at Christmas lights.
Vonie’s grandma Ida Ferguson died in 1987, Vonie’s dad in 2001, her brother Bruce Jr., in 2002, and her mom in 2014. By 2021, Vonie’s needs were changing, too. She moved to Lewiston and lived for two years at Joyce’s Orchard Residential Care where Rhanda, her favorite caregiver, and others kept her comfortable and happy. And still there were lunches out, shopping trips, birthday celebrations and family. Vonie passed from this life on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. But she’s left us with wonderful memories for having loved her.
Lovone Laurie Scott was preceded in death by grandparents, parents, brother Bruce F. Scott, half-sister Kay Gibbs. Vonie is survived by brother Allan (Robin) Scott, and sisters, Dori (Jerry) Dixon, Ardis (Gordon) Eckel, Ellen Scott, Christine (Glen) Schroeder and many cousins, nephews and nieces.
There will be a private family graveside service at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Harpster Cemetery, followed by a public celebration of life and dinner at 5 p.m. at the Harpster Community Center. All who knew Vonie are welcome to attend and bring a memory.
Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements. Memories posted on their website are appreciated. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Animal Rescue Foundation; P.O. Box 72, Grangeville, ID 83530.