Lucille Anne Schmieder passed away Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, at Palouse Hills Residential Care in Moscow, Idaho.
Lucille was born June 3, 1930, in Parkersburg, W.Va., to Fred and Nellie (Mahr) Schmieder. She grew up in Parkersburg and graduated from Parkersburg High School. She attended West Virginia University earning Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in zoology.
In 1953, she accepted a job teaching in the biology department at Pacific Lutheran College (University) in Tacoma, Wash. After two years she returned to West Virginia University for a five-year period as an instructor in the biology department. In 1960, she accepted a position to teach in the biology department at Ithaca College, Ithaca, N.Y. She taught there until her retirement.
During her time at Ithaca College, along with teaching duties, Lucille was extensively involved with advising students who wanted to go into the medical professions. She helped many students through the application and interview processes. Many grateful alumni kept in touch with her until her passing. She took two years off from teaching to serve as interim assistant dean for the school of Humanities and Sciences. She was honored with a listing in Outstanding Young Women in America while at Ithaca College and the college awarded her Professor Emeritus status upon her retirement.
Lucille retired in 1993 and moved to Florida to care for her mother. After her mother’s passing, Lucille remained in Florida until 2017 when health issues prompted her to move to Idaho to live with friend and former colleague, Mildred Brammer, who became her caregiver until her passing.
Lucille loved to travel. In her early years she visited each of the lower forty-eight states. In 1963 she made her first trip to western Europe and met many relatives in Germany for the first time. She also visited England to meet Dorothy Crook, her pen-pal since the early 1940’s when they were both Girl Scouts. After retirement she expanded her travels to many countries across six continents.
Lucille was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her brother David Schmieder, of Concord, Mass.; nephews Robert Schmieder, of Boston, Mass., and Mark Schmieder, of Annandale, Va.; nieces Katherine (Paul) Schmieder Sweet and Cecilia (Jonathan) Schmieder Clapp, all of Pelham, Mass.
Lucille was a member of Cameron Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Services for Lucille will be Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, with inurnment at the Cameron Cemetery at 10:15 a.m., and a celebration of life at Cameron Emmanuel Lutheran Church at 11 a.m., followed by a luncheon for family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, it was Lucille’s wish that donations be made to Cameron Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 12633 Cameron Road, Kendrick, ID 83537, or to a charity of the donor’s choice.