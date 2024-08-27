Lucille Anne Schmieder passed away Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, at Palouse Hills Residential Care in Moscow, Idaho.

Lucille was born June 3, 1930, in Parkersburg, W.Va., to Fred and Nellie (Mahr) Schmieder. She grew up in Parkersburg and graduated from Parkersburg High School. She attended West Virginia University earning Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in zoology.

In 1953, she accepted a job teaching in the biology department at Pacific Lutheran College (University) in Tacoma, Wash. After two years she returned to West Virginia University for a five-year period as an instructor in the biology department. In 1960, she accepted a position to teach in the biology department at Ithaca College, Ithaca, N.Y. She taught there until her retirement.

During her time at Ithaca College, along with teaching duties, Lucille was extensively involved with advising students who wanted to go into the medical professions. She helped many students through the application and interview processes. Many grateful alumni kept in touch with her until her passing. She took two years off from teaching to serve as interim assistant dean for the school of Humanities and Sciences. She was honored with a listing in Outstanding Young Women in America while at Ithaca College and the college awarded her Professor Emeritus status upon her retirement.