Lyle K. Akkerman, 67, of Lewiston, passed away Monday, May 1, 2023, at his home. He was born Aug. 31, 1955, in Orofino to Muril and Agnes (Jeannotte) Akkerman.

Lyle’s first years were spent in Weippe before his family moved to Lewiston in 1960 where he attended school at Webster, Jenifer Jr. High School and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1974. After playing a couple years of Tribal ball for the Nez Perce Nation, he attended Lewis-Clark State College in 1977, playing basketball and studying drafting.

Tags

Recommended for you