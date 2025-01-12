Lynn Grace Malcom was born Nov. 2, 1946, in Moscow to Raymond and Elsie Whitesel. She passed away surrounded by family, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.

Married to the love of her life Eldon Malcom Jr. “Rick O” on April 23, 1988. They spent 36 wonderful adventurous years together camping, boating, attending concerts, traveling and hosting many fun BBQ’s and other celebrations with friends and family at their home. Their greeting to many was “More the merrier.”

The middle child of five, Lynn moved with her family to Lewiston in 1956 when her father accepted a welding position, at, then, Potlatch Corporation. In her younger years Lynn was a member of a homemakers 4-H Club learning to sew and can vegetables from the family garden. Also completed a 4-H sheep project. In her adult years she participated in the Nez Perce County Fair winning many ribbons in the photography and food departments.

Lynn’s first love was a horse named Johnny, which she would proudly state “I purchased myself.” Johnny was a wild spirited gelding and would only allow Lynn to catch him. She spent many hours riding through the wheat fields near the family home. Lynn had a special bond with animals. She leaves behind a kitty named Rascal who was a loyal companion to his momma Lynn. Missing her deeply, he can be found curled up in her favorite chair.

Lynn was known for her quick wit, spunky personality and huge heart which were all encased in a tough acting exterior. She always had great stories and jokes to share.